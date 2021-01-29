Book review - "The Call of the Wild + Free: Reclaiming Wonder in Your Child's Education"

“The Call of the Wild + Free: Reclaiming Wonder in Your Child’s Education” by Ainsley Arment is this week’s book of the week.
The benefits and drawbacks of different educational methods, particularly home-schooling, have been on lots of parents’ minds throughout the pandemic.
This book sheds light on different home-schooling methods as well as giving practical suggestions for how they can be put to use. Arment also shares quite a few anecdotes and stories of how she teaches her children, what problems she’s encountered, and what she’s learned along the way.
“The Call of the Wild + Free” is full of encouragement, ideas, and information to help parents engage with their children’s education.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.