Book review - "The Boy at the Back of the Class"

Looking for a back-to-school story? Try “The Boy at the Back of the Class” by Onjali Q. Rauf.
There’s an empty seat at the back of Mrs. Khan’s classroom but during the third week of school, it becomes occupied. The new boy’s name is Ahmet and he doesn’t smile or talk too much. After his class learns that Ahmet is a Syrian refugee, they set about working on the Greatest Idea in the World: reuniting Ahmet with his family.
At turns heartbreaking and heartwarming, “The Boy at the Back of the Class” is a sweet story of the life-changing power of friendship.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.