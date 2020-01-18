Book review - "The Accomplice"

If you’re looking for a new historical thriller, check out “The Accomplice” by Joseph Kanon.
Max Weill is dying. Or at least that’s what he tells his nephew Aaron to get him to visit him in Hamburg, Germany. Once Aaron arrives and sees Max is well, Max tells him the reason for his lie. He wants Aaron, a junior agent in the CIA, to go after Otto Schramm, a Nazi doctor Max was coerced into helping perform horrific experiments in Auschwitz. Aaron reluctantly agrees after Max truly falls ill.
His journey takes him to Argentina, home to many runaway Nazis and to Hanna, Schramm’s daughter. With the help of many unlikely allies, Aaron must discover where Schramm is and how far he’s willing to go to render justice.
Poignant and captivating, “The Accomplice” is a thrilling story that takes a hard look at war, guilt, and revenge.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.