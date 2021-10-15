Book review - "Take Me with You When You Go"

This week’s book of the week is “Take Me with You When You Go” by David Levithan and Jennifer Niven.
Ezra wakes up one day to find out that his older sister, Bea, is missing. There’s no note, nothing to explain her disappearance, and no means of communicating with her until Ezra finds an email address she left behind for him. The siblings begin emailing one another as Bea attempts to find someone who might want to stay missing and things at home get worse and worse for Ezra.
The two siblings try to overcome past family secrets and stay together in the present so they have a chance at a better future.
“Take Me with You When You Go” is a poignant, emotional story of a brother and sister trying to make sense of themselves and their family.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.