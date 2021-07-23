Book review - "Suburban Dicks"

This week’s book of the week is “Suburban Dicks” by Fabian Nicieza.
Andrea Stern once hoped to be an FBI profiler. She left those dreams behind to raise her four, soon to be five, children. While driving her kids, Andrea pulls into a gas station and stumbles on a murder scene that the police do not have under control. She quickly becomes involved in the case, as does her childhood friend and journalist Kenneth Lee, who is down on his luck and needs to break a big story in order to salvage his career.
Strange happenings and body parts begin to surface all over town, causing both Andie and Kenny to dig deep and expose long-simmering racial tensions and a long-secret conspiracy at the root of a wealthy suburb.
“Suburban Dicks” is a sharp, sarcastic, and surprising debut novel from one of the co-creators of Deadpool and will appeal to readers of multiple genres.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.