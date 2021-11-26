Book review - Stretchy and Beanie

“Stretchy and Beanie,” by Judy Schachner, is this week’s book of the week. All the kids in Beanie’s family are getting cats! Beanie’s cat is named Stretchy, and they’re like two peas in a pod.
Until, that is, Beanie tries to make him a perfect pet. While training Stretchy to dance and forcing him to sit in the stroller sound like good ideas, Beanie’s having trouble making him obey. Then Stretchy runs away and it’s up to Beanie to bring him back.
An adorable story, “Stretchy and Beanie” is perfect for teaching kids about acceptance and healthy boundaries.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is the adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.