This week’s book of the week is “Stateless” by Elizabeth Wein. It’s 1937 and Stella North is representing Great Britain in Europe’s first air race for young adults. The competition is meant to promote peace in a tense Europe and as the only female pilot, Stella is determined to do well. However, someone sabotages the competition right at the beginning. Expected to befriend the other pilots, Stella has to quickly find out who she can trust even though trusting can be deadly.
“Stateless” is a fast-paced, exciting, wonderful work of historical fiction. This title can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
