Book review - "Stalking the Atomic City: Life Among the Decadent and the Depraved of Chornobyl"

This week’s book of the week is “Stalking the Atomic City: Life Among the Decadent and the Depraved of Chornobyl” by Markiyan Kamysh.
It’s no secret that the explosion at the Chernobyl power plant in 1986 was one of the worst disasters of the twentieth century. But since the reactors were contained, the land around the power plant has become a secret itself, a lawless place that attracts looters and illegal tourists.
Markiyan Kamysh is one of the latter. He often breaks into the exclusion zone, sometimes taking other tourists with him, to explore the radioactive remains of a land destroyed.
Part travel log, part memoir, and wholly original, Kamysh writes boldly of the destruction of the past, catalogs the difficulties of the present, and speculates about the opportunities of the future of this area of the world.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.