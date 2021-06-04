Book review - "Son of the Storm"

“Son of the Storm” by Suyi Davies Okungbowa is this week’s book of the week.
Danso is a scholar who would rather spend his time learning about the world outside the city of Bassa. Bassa’s leadership claim that there is nothing of interest out there but they forbid immigrants from telling their tales and try to keep any other outside stories a secret.
When Danso discovers someone using magic that should not exist, he gets drawn into Bassa’s darker side and goes on a journey that could change his life and the entire empire forever.
Immersive, interesting, and entertaining, “Son of the Storm” is a wonderful start to a new fantasy trilogy.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.