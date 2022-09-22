Book Review - "Something in the Heir" by Suzanne Enoch

This week’s book of the week is “Something in the Heir” by Suzanne Enoch.
Eight years ago, Emmeline and William entered into a marriage of convenience so she could inherit her ancestral home and he could leverage her connections to advance his political career. They entered into such a match willingly, determined to do their best for one another. Now, Emmeline’s aloof grandfather, the Duke of Welshire, has requested their presence, along with their two children, for his birthday celebration. That’s just the problem: Emmie and Wil have no children. Emmeline invented two heirs over the course of her marriage so her grandfather, who owns her ancestral home, would not evict her and her husband. She and Wil now have to adopt two children, George and Rose, who are the most difficult orphans in England. Can they all work together to deceive the Duke so they can keep their home?
“Something in the Heir” is full of banter and sweetness and is sure to delight any romantic comedy fan.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
