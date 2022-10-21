Book Review - "Solito" by Javier Zamora

“Solito” by Javier Zamora is this week’s book of the week. Javier was just nine years old when he left his home with his grandparents and his aunt in El Salvador to join his parents in the United States. Traveling alone with a “coyote” to guide him and a group of strangers, Javier thought the journey would take two weeks. It ended up taking seven. “Solito” is his account of those harrowing, difficult seven weeks, what led up to them, and the people who helped and supported him on his way.
Intensely readable, “Solito” is a moving, important memoir. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
