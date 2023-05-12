“Silver in the Bone” by Alexandra Bracken is this week’s book of the week. Tamsin Lark is a hollower, a person who breaks into ancient tombs in search of magical items. Ever since her foster father vanished years ago, Tamsin’s thieving has been the only way to keep herself and her brother Cabell alive. There is a rumor that her foster father stole a powerful ring from King Arthur’s time, a ring that could save Cabell from a terrible curse. However, there are other hollowers who want that ring. Teaming up with her long-time rival Emrys, Tamsin sets out to find the ring in the hopes of harnessing its magic to save her brother before it’s too late.
Full of magic and adventure, “Silver in the Bone” is a thrilling fantasy story. Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley, Shady, and Sophia branches.
