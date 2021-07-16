Book review - "Rise of the Dragon Moon"

“Rise of the Dragon Moon” by Gabrielle K. Byrne is this week’s book of the week. Years ago, Toli’s father was killed by the dragons that haunt her frozen queendom. Now they’ve come for her mother. Toli, her sister, and her best friend will do anything to save Toli’s mother, even trust a young dragon. They endure the frozen temperatures of the ice barrens and being hounded by bear-cats and dragons on their journey to Dragon Mountain, where long-held secrets lie.
Full of dragons, adventure, and set in a unique, arctic world, “Rise of the Dragon Moon” is a well-crafted fantasy story. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.