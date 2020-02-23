Book review - "Reverie"

If you’re looking for an unusual fantasy, check out “Reverie” by Ryan La Sala.
Kane has had a near-fatal accident in the river that leaves him with no memories. Everything seems so different, including reality itself. All of a sudden, places start changing and three strangers come up to Kane claiming that they’re his friends. It’s up to Kane to decide if he can trust these strangers and if they can defeat the force that threatens to change reality for good.
Imaginative and innovative, “Reverie” is a fantastical story that’s sure to sweep you away. This book is available at the Beckley library and through both of the library’s e-reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.