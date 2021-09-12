Book review - "Revelator"

If you’re in the mood for a spooky read since we’re heading toward autumn, try “Revelator” by Daryl Gregory. Stella was only 9 when her father left her to live with her grandmother in Cades Cove, Tennessee. It was there that she discovered the family god, a mysterious being called Ghostdaddy. It turns out that the women in Stella’s family have a special connection to Ghostdaddy, which earns them the title of Revelators. Stella is no exception to this. Her grandmother, Motty, begins training her to be the next Revelator until an incident causes Stella to run away. Years later, Motty has died and Stella returns for her funeral and to meet a 10-year-old named Sunny whom Motty adopted. Going back to Cades Cove proves to Stella that, no matter how far she runs, the past is not something she can escape.
“Revelator” is an eerie, haunting, mythical, and gripping read. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.