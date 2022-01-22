Book review - "Relics: A History of the World Told in 133 Objects"

“Relics: A History of the World Told in 133 Objects” by Jamie Grove is this week’s book of the week.
What does the moon smell like? How did Soviet spy buttons work?
“Relics” answers these questions and so many more in bite-sized chapters. Part history book, part science text, and wholly fascinating, this book is full of big facts about little parts of humanity’s past and present.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh Co. Public Libraries.