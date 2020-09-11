Book review - "Raybearer"

If you’re looking for a new fantasy title, check out “Raybearer” by Jordan Ifueko.
Tarisai has always wanted a family since the only one she’s known is an absent woman known only as The Lady. Now that she’s come of age, The Lady is sending her to the capital to compete with others for the honor of being on the Crown Prince’s Council of Eleven. If she succeeds, she’ll be bonded to the council members through the Ray, a tie that’s stronger than anything else in the world. Tarisai is thrilled at the idea but The Lady sends her to the capital with another mission, one she is magically compelled to obey: to kill the Crown Prince once she has his trust.
Tarisai is determined to forge her own way as she heads down a path another has chosen for her.
Full of magic, adventure, and wonderfully realized characters, “Raybearer” is a captivating, fantastical story.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.