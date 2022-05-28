Book review - "Queen of the Tiles"

“Queen of the Tiles” by Hanna Alkaf is this week’s book of the week.
Najwa’s best friend Trina died at a Scrabble tournament a year ago. Trina was a great player, often called the Queen of the Tiles.
Najwa enters the same tournament in the hopes of healing but she finds that not all of her fellow players mourn the former Scrabble star. Things take an unexpected turn when Trina’s long inactive Instagram account starts posting mysterious messages that suggest there was more to her death than everyone thought. And that one of the Scrabble players might have had something to do with it.
This book is a clever love letter to Scrabble that’s sure to delight any mystery fan.
“Queen of the Tiles” is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.