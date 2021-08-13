Book review - "Paradise, WV"

“Paradise, WV” by Rob Rufus is this week’s book of the week.
Siblings Jane and Henry Lusher have it rough. Their father is a convicted serial killer known as “The Blind Spot Slasher,” a fact that has made them outcasts in their small town that’s been decimated by the opioid epidemic. They claim their father is innocent, and the arrival of the creators of a popular true crime podcast puts the siblings once more in the limelight.
Then more crimes begin occurring, crimes that make a local police detective question whether or not the right killer was convicted. Henry, Jane, and their precocious friend Otis set out to prove Mr. Lusher was wrongfully convicted and end up on an adventure none of them could have predicted.
“Paradise, WV” is a perfect read for fans of true crime, mysteries, and stories set in West Virginia.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.