Book review - "Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis"

“Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis” by Jeffrey H. Jackson is this week’s book of the week.
Lucy Schwob and Suzanne Malherbe were two avant-garde artists who wrote, drew, and disseminated “paper bullets.”
These paper bullets were designed to weaken the morale and resolve of the German troops that occupied the British Channel Island of Jersey. This book tells the story of these unsung women and the challenges they faced as they resisted Hitler’s regime and were imprisoned for standing up to power.
“Paper Bullets” is an engaging, well-researched work of nonfiction.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.