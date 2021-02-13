Book review - "Oona"

This week’s book of the week is “Oona” by Kelly DiPucchio and illustrated by Raissa Figueroa.
Oona is a mermaid who loves nothing more than treasure hunting with her best friend, Otto. There’s one treasure they’ve never been able to reach, though. It’s a shiny crown at the bottom of a rift in the ocean. Try as hard as Oona and Otto might, they can’t get to it. After another failed attempt, she decides to give up treasure hunting but after a while, Oona gets an idea that might help her get the crown after all.
Full of gorgeously detailed illustrations, “Oona” is a story that shows how important determination and creativity are in the face of challenges.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.