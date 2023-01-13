“One Jump at a Time: My Story” by Nathan Chen is this week’s book of the week. Even those who do not pay attention to the world of competitive figure skating have likely heard of Nathan Chen. He holds the distinction of being the first man ever to land five quadruple jumps in one performance. He is also an Olympic, World, Grand Prix, Grand Prix Final, and U.S. champion. Like all athletes, Nathan has had quite the journey on his road to success.
“One Jump at a Time” is the story of his journey from a young kid learning to skate in Salt Lake City to becoming the first Asian American man to win an Olympic medal in single skating.
Full of personal insights and deep gratitude to his family and his coaches, “One Jump at a Time” is the interesting story of one of figure skating’s best. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
