Book review - "One Jar of Magic"

“One Jar of Magic” by Corey Ann Haydu is this week’s book of the week.
Rose Anders is the proud daughter of the most revered magic-catcher in town. She’s almost 12, the age when she can join the adults in capturing magic on New Year’s Day. But when the day comes, Rose can only catch one jar’s worth of magic, the least anyone has ever caught. Her father and friends withdraw from her and she starts hearing more and more about people who aren’t meant for magic at all.
Rose has to decide where she fits in: in her family, in her town, with her friends, with the magic, but most importantly within herself.
“One Jar of Magic” is a beautiful middle grade tale of complex family relationships, magic, and acceptance.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.