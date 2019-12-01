Book review - "Ninth House"

“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo is this week’s book of the week.
Alex Stern has had a difficult journey to Yale University. The only survivor of a multiple homicide, she’s offered a scholarship to the prestigious school. But the scholarship comes with a catch: She has to monitor the school’s secret societies. These secret societies prove to be more than just elite clubs for Alex’s fellow students. Some of them study occult magic and use their powers for things darker than Alex could ever have imagined.
Chilling and complex, “Ninth House” is YA powerhouse Leigh Bardugo’s adult debut.
It is available at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.