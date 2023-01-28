“Night Wherever We Go” by Tracey Rose Peyton is this week’s book of the week. Two plantation owners, the Harlows, are in dire financial straits. To remedy this, they are going to force six enslaved women to bear children so the plantation will have its own workforce. The Harlows have hired a “stockman” to impregnate these six women. Nan, Patience, Alice, Lulu, Serah, and Junie must work together to rebel against the Harlows and reclaim their bodies.
A gut-wrenching story of survival, “Night Wherever We Go” is a novel that packs a hefty emotional punch. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.