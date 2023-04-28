“Natural Beauty” by Ling Ling Huang is this week’s book of the week. Our unnamed narrator grows up a piano prodigy, taught by her two teacher parents who escaped the Chinese Cultural Revolution for the hope of a better life in America. When her parents are debilitated because of an accident, our narrator flees the music conservatory she’s been studying at since she was a child and takes a job at Holistik, a cosmetics and wellness store in New York City. All our narrator knows about Holistik is that they are as experimental as they are expensive, pushing the boundaries of beauty with all kinds of products and procedures. But some boundaries are not meant to be broken.
Suspenseful, sharp, and well-written, “Natural Beauty” is an incredible debut novel. It can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
