Book review - "My Best Friend"

“My Best Friend” by Julie Fogliano and Jillian Tamaki is this week’s book of the week.
Two little girls meet in a park and spend the day playing together. They laugh together, scare each other, and help one another fix flowers they accidentally squash. The girls think they might be best friends, but how do you tell? Then again, what is a best friend if not someone who laughs with you when you pretend to be a pickle?
Heartwarming and gorgeously illustrated, “My Best Friend” is a pick-me-up of a picture book.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant
at Raleigh County Public Libraries.