Beautifully illustrated, “Mushroom Lullaby” by Kenneth Kraegel paints a whimsical picture of a little mushroom house in the woods. Written in gentle rhymes, the imagery weaves a cozy tale about what it would be like to live in a tiny mushroom. Playing with your friends in the shade of your mushroom house and then climbing your mushroom stairs to sleep in your mushroom bed at the end of the day. This enchanting narrative will soothe drowsy little ones off to sleep, dreaming sweet mushroom dreams.
This imaginative picture book is available at the Raleigh County Public Library’s Beckley branch.
