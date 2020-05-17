Book review - "Mountaineers are Always Free: Heritage, Dissent, and a West Virginia Icon"

This week’s book of the week is “Mountaineers are Always Free: Heritage, Dissent, and a West Virginia Icon” by Rosemary V. Hathaway.
One of the most memorable symbols of West Virginia is the mountaineer. From the state motto to West Virginia University’s mascot, the image of the mountaineer plays a significant role in our cultural identity. Hathaway traces the historical roots of the mountaineer and examines how that image helped shape West Virginia and West Virginia University.
Hathaway writes with precision and spirit. “Mountaineers are Always Free” is essential reading for any student of West Virginia history or any WVU fan or alum.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and is on order for the Sophia branch. If you would like to check it out, please give either branch a call about our curbside services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.