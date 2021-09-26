Book review - "Mindful Mr. Sloth"

“Mindful Mr. Sloth” by Katy Hudson is this week’s book of the week.
Sasha Pruitt has one speed — super fast. Every day she loves doing as much as she can as speedily as she can. One day while Sasha is playing in her treehouse, a sloth crashes down on her roof. Sasha immediately decides she and Mr. Sloth will be best friends. They build rockets, paint pictures and even participate in the neighborhood race together.
There is one problem, though. Mr. Sloth does everything far too slowly for Sasha’s liking. But Mr. Sloth teaches her that taking time to do slower things like smelling the flowers and watching the butterflies might not be so bad after all.
Colorful, cute and wholesome, “Mindful Mr. Sloth” is a delightful story about what you can see only when you slow down.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.