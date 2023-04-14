This week’s book of the week is “Maybe” by Kobi Yamada and illustrated by Gabriella Barouch. Have you ever wondered why you are here? This book begins with this question and takes readers through possible answers, all while the beautifully illustrated character and their faithful pig go through lots of highs and lows. “Maybe” is a book that will make you think while lifting you up at the same time.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
