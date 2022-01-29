Book review - "Love Grows Everywhere"

If you’re in need of a book to warm your heart over these cold days, look no further than “Love Grows Everywhere” by Barry Timms and illustrated by Tisha Lee.
Meet a close-knit family, every member of which has a green thumb. They pour their love into the plants they grow, sharing that love with their neighbors and strangers in the hopes of making a brighter world.
This book is a beautifully illustrated celebration of love of every kind.
It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.