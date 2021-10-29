Book review - "Lotería"

“Lotería” by Karla Arenas Valenti and illustrated by Dana Sanmar is this week’s book of the week. On the hottest day of the year, Life and Death come to earth and deal the Lotería cards. A girl named Clara is at the heart of their game. If Life wins, she lives to an old age. If Death wins, she will die. Clara is not aware of the threat to her life. She’s too busy searching for her cousin Esteban, who has mysteriously vanished. Her search takes her to the mythical Kingdom of Las Pozas, where actions and choices are always more than they seem. Is her fate foretold by the cards? Or can Clara escape the game and make her own destiny?
Brilliantly detailed and well-realized, “Lotería” is a story of high stakes, magic, and bravery. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.