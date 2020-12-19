Book review - "Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks" by Jason Reynolds

“Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds is this week’s book of the week.
People tend to think that the story of a school day ends when class does. But the walk or school bus ride home can be just as interesting and eventful. This is the story of different children on different journeys home over 10 blocks.
“Look Both Ways” is a funny, poignant read. If you’re looking for a book for your late elementary/middle school student, this is definitely one to try.
It’s available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.