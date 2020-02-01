Book review - "Light it up'

Today’s book of the week is “Light it up” by Kekla Magoon.
Thirteen-year-old Shae Tatum is walking home from school one winter’s day with her warmest coat on and her headphones plugged in. She never makes it home. A police officer shoots her.
Told from multiple perspectives, this book tells the story of the repercussions of such a heinous act of violence and how Shae’s family and community grieve.
“Light it up” is hard-hitting and thoughtful, perfect for those who’ve enjoyed “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.