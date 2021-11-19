Book review - "King of The Blues"

“King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King” by Daniel De Visé is the book of the week.
Born in the Jim Crow south and essentially orphaned at an early age, B.B. King found a home and freedom in music. Through tireless work, dedication, and astonishing creativity, King overcame multiple obstacles to go down in history as one of the best blues musicians ever.
Part biography, part tribute, and part music discussion, “King of the Blues” is a fascinating deep dive into an extraordinary life.
The book is available at the Beckley branch and One of the library’s e-reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is the adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.