Book review - Killer Style: How Fashion has Injured, Maimed, and Murdered through History

This week’s book of the week is “Killer Style: How Fashion Has Injured, Maimed, and Murdered Through History” by Serah-Marie McMahon and Alison Matthews David. The book is illustrated by Gillian Wilson. Have you ever wondered about the origin of the phrase “mad as a hatter”? Are high heel shoes as dangerous as they look? These questions and many more are answered in “Killer Style.” From stories about The Radium Girls to the sad strangling of ballerina Isadora Duncan, this book discusses the darker and deadlier side of fashion throughout history.
Fascinating and macabre, “Killer Style” is a short book that contains lots of gruesome, interesting information. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.