Book review - "Instinct"

“Instinct” by Jason M. Hough is this week’s book of the week.
Silvertown, Washington, is a small town where some big, strange things are happening. Mary Whittaker is left as the town’s sole police officer just as the odd incidents start escalating. One by one, these circumstances cause Mary to believe that the people of Silvertown are losing their survival instincts.
Her investigation leads her to discover a conspiracy at work in Silvertown, one that could cost Mary her own instincts. And her life.
Biting and fast-paced, “Instinct” is one for thriller and horror fans alike.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.