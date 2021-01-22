Book review - "Instant Karma"

If you want a fictional escape to somewhere warm and sunny, try “Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer.
Prudence has always been an overachiever who’s unable to cut anyone some slack, especially her lazy lab partner Quint Erickson. When they get a bad grade on their final marine biology project, Pru vows to work over the summer to bring her grade up.
There’s only one issue, though. Quint has to work on the project, too, something he is adamant about not doing. Pru is annoyed at the injustice of it all and wishes she could fix it. After an accident, she finds she can cast instant karma on all those she deems wrong. There’s only one person her new powers don’t work on, however. Quint Erickson.
Pru spends her summer learning about the ocean and its animals, environmental challenges and that Quint might not be the lazy, difficult person she’s always thought he was.
Full of beaches, Beatles references, discussions of justice, and character growth, “Instant Karma” is an entertaining and charming story.
Copies of this book can be found at all three branches of the library
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.