Book review - In A Jar

While the coronavirus may have shut down most of the region, including the library for now, consider adding a title to your future reading list.
If you’re looking for a cute picture book, “In a Jar” by Deborah Marcero is the title for you.
Llewellyn likes to collect things in jars, like buttercups, feathers, and heart-shaped stones. He sets out to collect something at sunset and a little girl named Evelyn is there, too. They start to collect things together, even things that normally wouldn’t fit in jars like rainbows and the sound of the ocean.
One day, Evelyn tells him some sad news; her family is moving to a new town. Llewellyn is heartbroken but then he gets an idea. They can still collect and share things with each other even though they live far away. They might just make some new friends, too.
“In a Jar” is a powerful, beautifully illustrated story of the importance of memories and friendship that is sure to put a smile on any reader’s face.
Copies of this book are at the Beckley branch and on the Bookmobiles.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.