“I’ll Be the One” by Lyla Lee is this week’s book of the week.
Skye has heard all her life that fat girls can’t or shouldn’t dance. That doesn’t stop her from trying out and landing a spot on a Korean pop music reality dance show. Skye finds herself in a world of pressure to do well on the show, fat-phobic beauty standards, and near-constant media scrutiny. Despite all of that, she makes friends, gets paired with a cute dance partner named Henry, and remains determined to become K-Pop’s first plus-sized dance sensation.
“I’ll Be the One” is a cheerful, charming, and empowering book that does not shy away from discussing difficult topics.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.