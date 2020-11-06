Book review - "If You Come To Earth"

If you’re in need of a story to warm your heart, "If You Come To Earth" by Sophie Blackall is a good pick.
Who hasn’t believed in aliens at some point in their lives? Have you ever wondered what it would be like if they ever came to Earth? What would they need to know? That’s exactly what Quinn has been wondering about. Quinn decides to write a letter to visitors from outer space about what life on earth is like, telling them everything from what the planet is made of, how facial expressions work, to how life is better when we help each other.
“If You Come To Earth” is a hopeful story paired with gorgeous, detailed illustrations.
It’s available at the Beckley branch as well as through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.