This week’s book of the week is “I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life” by Cody Daigle-Orians. The A in the LGBTQIA initialism stands for asexual. But what is asexuality? It is a sexual orientation that includes people who either do not or rarely experience sexual attraction. In “I Am Ace” Daigle-Orians explains the spectrum of asexuality as well as sharing advice that he’s learned since he came out as asexual in his early forties. He also details some of the common misconceptions about asexuality as well as the difficulties asexual people can face because of their sexual orientation.
“I Am Ace” is written with wit, wisdom, and heart. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
