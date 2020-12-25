Book review - "Humans"

“Humans” by Brandon Stanton is the final book of the week for 2020.
This book is a collection of photographs and interviews with people from all around the world. The interviews range from the humorous to the heartbreaking and touch on almost every emotion in between. Stanton, creator of the social media sensation Humans of New York, also discusses his interview and photographic processes throughout the book, giving readers a peek inside his creative mentality.
Honest and beautiful, “Humans” is a book that will help anyone feel less alone.
It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.