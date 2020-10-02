Book review - "Hug?"

This week’s book of the week is “Hug?” by Charlene Chua.
A little girl’s cat doesn’t feel well after coughing up a fur ball. To make her cat feel better, the girl gives him a hug. But then the dog wants a hug, too. Then the ducks. Then a skunk. Then a bear. And pretty soon aliens and tigers show up with open tentacles and paws!
How many hugs are too much?
“Hug?” is a colorful and cute picture book.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open. Social distancing guidelines are being observed.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.