This week’s book of the week is “Hollow Fires” by Samira Ahmed.
Safiya dreams of becoming a journalist but she never dreamed that she’d be involved in a huge story. She is the one who finds the body of Jawad Ali. He was a high school freshman who was murdered after being arrested and labeled as a terrorist when a teacher mistakes the cosplay, homemade jet pack he was wearing for a bomb. Safiya takes it upon herself to investigate, to show the truth of Jawad’s murder, and to forever remember his life.
“Hollow Fires” is a thoughtful, hard-hitting, and haunting story told in an incredibly unique way.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
