Book review - "Hey, Kiddo"

“Hey, Kiddo” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka is a graphic memoir that tells the story of how he was raised by his grandparents due to the fact that his mother was a heroin addict and his father was absent.
The book also talks about how, in the midst of all the uncertainty, he found solace in art and in the steadfast love of his quirky grandparents.
The creator of the popular “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series, Krosoczaka pulls no punches in telling how it felt to have parents who were either addicted or absent and how difficult it was to come to terms with that as he grew up.
A compelling, heartrending story about family, identity, and one boy’s search for both, “Hey, Kiddo” is a beautifully illustrated graphic novel sure to move readers young and old.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.