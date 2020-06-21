Book review - "Grandpa Grumps"

One of the newest additions to our picture book collection is “Grandpa Grumps” by Katrina Moore and illustrated Xindi Yan.
Daisy’s Yeh-Yeh is coming to visit from China for the very first time and she’s excited to see him. But he’s different from what she expected, quiet and grumpy. Try as hard as she might, she can’t get him to smile. When her mother tells her that people show love in different ways, Daisy makes a discovery that will help her and her Yeh-Yeh smile and laugh together for the rest of his visit.
“Grandpa Grumps” is a family-focused story that shares an important message about loving people in different ways. Yan’s colorful illustrations are sure to warm any reader’s heart.
This book is available at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.