Book review - "Ghost Squad"

If you can’t wait until Halloween for a spooky story, try “Ghost Squad” by Claribel A. Ortega.
Lucely Luna has grown up around ghosts and ghost stories. After all, her father runs a small (and failing) ghost tour in St. Augustine, Florida. Things get out of hand when Lucely and her best friend Syd cast a spell that awakens evil spirits by mistake. Teaming up with Lucely’s grandmother Babette and her cat named Chunk, the two girls have to work together to fight off the ghosts and save the town.
“Ghost Squad” is full of adventure, humor, and well-realized characters. Perfect for fans of Victoria Schwab’s Cassidy Blake series and Alexandra Bracken’s Prosper Redding duology.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches as well as the bookmobiles. It is also available as an audiobook at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.