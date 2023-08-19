“Flavor Girls” by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky is a young adult graphic novel that School Library Journal asserts “fans of Sailor Moon, Cardcaptor Sakura and Power Rangers will love.”
Twelve years after aliens came to Earth and began attacking, Sara is trying to juggle friends and university life in uncertain times. During an attack, her powers awaken and she realizes that she is the fourth Sacred Guardian, charged with protecting the Mother Tree. Sara travels to The Temple to begin training with the other three guardians. The girls learn to harness their inner strength, work together and try to save the world.
Artistically creative world-building and picturesque illustrations abound in “Flavor Girls.” Whimsical characters and deadly space invaders combine to create this emotional, funny and lighthearted adventurous graphic novel.
This book is available at our Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
